A STATEMENT FROM MONASH UNIVERSITY

10 November 2020

Monash University negotiated an Enterprise Agreement Variation with Monash staff and the National Tertiary Education Union (NTEU), which was then approved by the Fair Work Commission.

There are changes to study areas across the University, including the discontinuation of a number of low enrolment units and programs combined. Throughout this process the University’s regulatory requirements have been followed.

Monash has consulted with faculties, staff, the NTEU and our governance areas, including the Education Committee. The University’s requirements have been followed for the disestablishment of units, along with other course changes in the change process, and this has been confirmed by the Chair of Academic Board.

The Academic Board is responsible for accreditation and re-accreditation of units and courses of study required for a degree or other award. They have nothing to do with disestablishment of courses and units of study, or decisions of when a course will be offered once accredited. If or when an accredited course is offered is an operational matter where the Dean of a faculty has broad discretion, under the direction of the Vice-Chancellor.

The leadership team at Monash University, including the faculty Deans, have worked cohesively to limit the effect of COVID-19 on the University operations.

There were numerous stages of mandatory consultation as part of the agreement reached between the University, its staff and the NTEU. One component of the variation is Voluntary Separation Packages (VSPs) offered to staff in areas where work has reduced, or where it can be transferred to another department. In the Centre for Theatre and Performance (CTP), two staff have taken VSPs and three will remain with Monash.

In regards to the CTP and feedback received from the NTEU and staff, the University has affirmed it will maintain the field of study as a minor and retain the CTP within the Sir Zelman Cowen School of Music. It will also change the title of the Sir Zelman Cowen School of Music to the Sir Zelman Cowen School of Music and Performance. Current students will be able to complete their studies as planned.

An online targeted campaign by supporters of the CTP has falsely claimed the University has not followed regulations, and that decisions have been made solely by Dean of Arts Professor Sharon Pickering. Monash University is open to questions and debate about decisions taken, but is also committed to discussion based on facts, which adheres to the University’s code of ethics.

