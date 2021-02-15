(AGENPARL) – LOW EARTH ORBIT, lun 15 febbraio 2021

A Snapshot Survey of the Sites of Recent, Nearby Supernovae

HST Proposal 16179

Alex Filippenko publications @ ADS)

University of California – Berkeley

During the past two decades, robotic (or highly automated) searches for supernovae (SNe) have found several thousand SNe, many of them in quite nearby galaxies (d < 30 Mpc). Most of the objects were discovered before maximum brightness, and have follow-up photometry and spectroscopy; they include some of the best-studied SNe to date. We propose to obtain HST snapshot images of the sites of some of these nearby objects, to obtain late-time photometry (through two filters) that will help reveal the origin of their lingering energy. We will also search for possible stellar remnants of Type Iax SNe, an intriguing new possibility. Moreover, the images will provide high-resolution information on the local environments of SNe that are far superior to what we can procure from the ground. For example, we will obtain color-magnitude diagrams of stars at these SN sites (those of core-collapse SNe often being especially rich in massive, luminous stars), to constrain the reddening and SN progenitor masses. We will search for light echoes around SNe, an important clue to their progenitor systems. When the SN is detected at late times (thereby providing a precise position) and deep HST archival pre-explosion images of the SN site are available, we will search for and characterize the nature of the progenitor. We will also image some “SN impostors” to verify whether they are indeed superoutbursts of luminous blue variable stars and survived the explosions, or a new/weak class of massive-star explosions. Our proposed snapshots in Cycle 28 will complement and extend the set of existing SN sites imaged with HST by various investigators in previous cycles.

