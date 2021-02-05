A SINGLE-MOLECULE GUIDE TO UNDERSTANDING CHEMICAL REACTIONS BETTER

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), ven 05 febbraio 2021 (Tokyo Institute of Technology) Scientists at Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech) report measurement of electrical conductivity of single DNA molecules as a way of monitoring the formation of double-stranded DNA on a gold surface. In their latest paper, they investigate the time evolution of the reaction and report findings not observed previously, demonstrating the suitability of the single-molecule approach in elucidating reaction pathways and exploring novel chemical processes.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-02/tiot-asg020421.php