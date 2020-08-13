A SIMPLE METHOD FOR THE SYNTHESIS OF N-DIFLUOROMETHYLATED PYRIDINES AND 4-PYRIDONES/QUINOLONES BY USING BRCF2COOET AS THE DIFLUOROMETHYLATION REAGENT

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 13 agosto 2020
RSC Adv., 2020, 10,29829-29834
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA06322C, Paper
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA06322C, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Albert Gandioso, Mohamed El Fakiri, Anna Rovira, Vicente Marchán
A simple transition-metal free method was developed for the synthesis of N-difluoromethylated pyridinium-containing compounds and 4-pyridones/quinolones.
