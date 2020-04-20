lunedì, Aprile 20, 2020
Breaking News

PASQUA ORTODOSSA IN BOSNIA – ERZEGOVINA: DAI MUSULMANI UN GESTO DAL GRANDE…

CORONAVIRUS, BONAFEDE: UNITA’ ISTITUZIONI BASE PER RIPARTENZA

CURA ITALIA: SQUERI (FI), IN ALTRI STATI SOLDI SUBITO, NOI MORIAMO DI…

CORONAVIRUS, A QUANDO IN ITALIA UN PIANO ‘TEST’ PER RIAPRIRE L’ECONOMIA? URGE…

​​​​​CORONAVIRUS. DELRIO. PER USO APP TRACCIAMENTO SERVE LEGGE

COVID 19 E FENOMENI MIGRATORI, AUDIZIONE SINDACI DI LAMPEDUSA, PORTO EMPEDOCLE E…

CURA ITALIA: CALABRIA (FI), PROPOSTE PER PIù TEST, MEDICI E DPI PER…

CORONAVIRUS, DI MAIO: PROPOSTA ITALIANA SU VACCINO STA RICEVENDO CONSENSO DA DIVERSI…

CORONAVIRUS: MANDELLI (FI), DA GOVERNO INTERVENTI TROPPO TIMIDI

CORONAVIRUS, FIPE: 50.000 IMPRESE A RISCHIO CHIUSURA

Agenparl

A SIMPLE AND COST-EFFECTIVE APPROACH TO FABRICATE TUNABLE LENGTH POLYMERIC MICRONEEDLE PATCHES FOR CONTROLLABLE TRANSDERMAL DRUG DELIVERY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 20 aprile 2020

Polymeric microneedles (MNs) are attractive transdermal drug delivery systems because of their efficient drug delivery and minimal invasiveness. Master template fabrication is the most time-consuming and costly step in producing polymeric MNs using a micromoulding approach. Herein, this issue is addressed by modifying tattoo needle cartridges by adjusting the volume of a PDMS spacer, thus streamlining polymeric MN fabrication and significantly reducing its manufacturing cost. Using the fabricated master template, dissolvable polymeric MN systems containing poly(vinyl pyrrolidone) (PVP) and poly(vinyl alcohol) (PVA) were developed. This MN system exhibits several advantages, including controllable MN length, uniform distribution of each needle, and controllable drug release profiles. Overall, polymeric MN fabrication using this method is inexpensive, simple, and yields controllable and effective transdermal drug delivery.

Graphical abstract: A simple and cost-effective approach to fabricate tunable length polymeric microneedle patches for controllable transdermal drug delivery

This article is Open Access



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/r4B0jxeTQZk/D0RA01382J

Post collegati

GROEIENDE SAMENWERKING TUSSEN BIBLIOTHEEK EN BASISSCHOOL

Redazione

A SIMPLE AND COST-EFFECTIVE APPROACH TO FABRICATE TUNABLE LENGTH POLYMERIC MICRONEEDLE PATCHES FOR CONTROLLABLE TRANSDERMAL DRUG DELIVERY

Redazione

4-METHYL-2,6-DIFORMYLPHENOL BASED BIOCOMPATIBLE CHEMOSENSORS FOR PH: DISCRIMINATION BETWEEN NORMAL CELLS AND CANCER CELLS

Redazione

CATALYTIC TRANSFER HYDROGENATION OF LEVULINIC ACID TO γ-VALEROLACTONE OVER SN/AL-SBA-15 CATALYSTS

Redazione

20 APR 2020 – ANTONIO MONTELATICI (PRESIDENTE COMMISSIONE CONTROLLO): “FAMIGLIA AGOSTINI, BENTORNATI A FIRENZE. TOSCANA AEROPORTI HA FATTO UN LAVORO ECCEZIONALE”

Redazione

FORMAZIONE ETWINNING

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More