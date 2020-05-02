sabato, Maggio 2, 2020
Breaking News

SERVICE INDUSTRIES CAN FUEL GROWTH BY MAKING DIGITAL CUSTOMER EXPERIENCES A PRIORITY

GIOVEDì 30 APRILE 2020 – 212ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

A MESSAGE FROM NSA DIRECTOR AND COMMANDER, U.S. CYBER COMMAND GENERAL PAUL…

LA CEI: PRESERVARE LA SALUTE DI TUTTI è UN INTERESSE PRIMARIO

PRESS RELEASE: PM RECOGNISES CAPTAIN TOM AS NEIGHBOURHOOD ‘POINT OF LIGHT’

30/04/2020 COVID-19: PACE JUNE PART-SESSION POSTPONED TO A LATER DATE

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 30 APRIL…

NEWS STORY: PRIME MINISTER’S STATEMENT ON CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19): 30 APRIL 2020

FIFTH ROUND OF CHARTER FLIGHTS FROM INDIA ANNOUNCED

PRIME MINISTER’S STATEMENT ON CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19): 30 APRIL 2020

Agenparl

A SIGNAL CASCADE AMPLIFICATION STRATEGY BASED ON RT-PCR TRIGGERING OF G-QUADRUPLEX DNAZYME FOR A NOVEL ELECTROCHEMICAL DETECTION OF VIABLE CRONOBACTER SAKAZAKII

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 02 maggio 2020

Cronobacter sakazakii is an important opportunistic food-borne pathogen, and it can cause severe diseases with main symptoms including neonatal meningitis, necrotizing enterocolitis, and sepsis. For the achievement of practical and convenient detection of viable C. sakazakii, a simple and robust strategy based on the cascade signal amplification of RT-PCR triggering G-quadruplex DNAzyme catalyzed reaction was firstly used to develop the effective and sensitive DNAzyme electrochemical assay. Without viable C. sakazakii in the samples there is no any RT-PCR and DNAzyme products, which can cause a weak electrochemical response. Once viable C. sakazakii exists in the samples, an obvious enhancement of the electrochemical response can be achieved after target signal is amplified by RT-PCR and the resulting DNAzyme, which catalyze the oxidation of 3,3′,5,5′-tetramethylbenzidine (TMB) by H2O2 with the assistance of the cofactor hemin. Our novel assay can be detected in the range of 2.4×107CFU/ mL to 3.84×104CFU/ mL (R2=0.9863), with a detection limit of 5.01×102 CFU/mL. Through 15 real samples assay, electrochemical detection assay had the same results as conventional detection methods. Therefore, detection of viable C. sakazakii based on G-quadruplex DNAzyme electrochemical assay with RT-PCR demonstrates the significant advantages of high sensitivity, low cost and simple manipulation over existing approaches and offers the opportunity for potential application in pathogen detection.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/AN/~3/fEBW5WoxV6c/D0AN00270D

Post collegati

A SIGNAL CASCADE AMPLIFICATION STRATEGY BASED ON RT-PCR TRIGGERING OF G-QUADRUPLEX DNAZYME FOR A NOVEL ELECTROCHEMICAL DETECTION OF VIABLE CRONOBACTER SAKAZAKII

Redazione

A NOVEL CARBAZOLYL GFP CHROMOPHORE ANALOGUE: SYNTHESIS STRATEGY AND ACIDIC PH-ACTIVATABLE LYSOSOMAL PROBE FOR TRACING ENDOGENOUS VISCOSITY CHANGES

Redazione

WHAT EXISTING ECONOMIC STUDIES SAY ABOUT AUSTRALIA’S COST OF ABATEMENT

Redazione

DYNAMIC BAND ALIGNMENT MODULATION OF ULTRATHIN WOX/ZNO STACK FOR HIGH ON/OFF RATIO FIELD-EFFECT SWITCHING APPLICATIONS

Redazione

MINISTRO REJEITA HC QUE PEDIA REINTEGRAçãO DE MORO E VALEIXO NO PODER EXECUTIVO FEDERAL

Redazione

HAVE YOU GIVEN UP TEACHING YOUR KIDS AT HOME? I CAN HELP!

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More