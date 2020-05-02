A SIGNAL CASCADE AMPLIFICATION STRATEGY BASED ON RT-PCR TRIGGERING OF G-QUADRUPLEX DNAZYME FOR A NOVEL ELECTROCHEMICAL DETECTION OF VIABLE CRONOBACTER SAKAZAKII

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 02 maggio 2020
Cronobacter sakazakii is an important opportunistic food-borne pathogen, and it can cause severe diseases with main symptoms including neonatal meningitis, necrotizing enterocolitis, and sepsis. For the achievement of practical and convenient detection of viable C. sakazakii, a simple and robust strategy based on the cascade signal amplification of RT-PCR triggering G-quadruplex DNAzyme catalyzed reaction was firstly used to develop the effective and sensitive DNAzyme electrochemical assay. Without viable C. sakazakii in the samples there is no any RT-PCR and DNAzyme products, which can cause a weak electrochemical response. Once viable C. sakazakii exists in the samples, an obvious enhancement of the electrochemical response can be achieved after target signal is amplified by RT-PCR and the resulting DNAzyme, which catalyze the oxidation of 3,3′,5,5′-tetramethylbenzidine (TMB) by H2O2 with the assistance of the cofactor hemin. Our novel assay can be detected in the range of 2.4×107CFU/ mL to 3.84×104CFU/ mL (R2=0.9863), with a detection limit of 5.01×102 CFU/mL. Through 15 real samples assay, electrochemical detection assay had the same results as conventional detection methods. Therefore, detection of viable C. sakazakii based on G-quadruplex DNAzyme electrochemical assay with RT-PCR demonstrates the significant advantages of high sensitivity, low cost and simple manipulation over existing approaches and offers the opportunity for potential application in pathogen detection.
