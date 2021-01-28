A REVIEW: THE PHYTOCHEMISTRY AND PHARMACOLOGY OF MEDICINAL FUNGI OF GENUS PHELLINUS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 28 gennaio 2021

Food Funct., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0FO02342F, Review Article

Pingya He, Yi Zhang, Li Ning

Phellinus Quél is one of the largest genus of Hymenochaetaceae and comprises about 220 species. Most Phellinus macro-fungi are perennial lignicolous mushrooms distributed widely on the earth. Some Phellinus fungi…

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/FO/~3/BWmaAQBM7Os/D0FO02342F