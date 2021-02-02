martedì, Febbraio 2, 2021
A REVIEW ON THE RECENTLY DEVELOPED PROMISING INFRARED NONLINEAR OPTICAL MATERIALS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 02 febbraio 2021

Dalton Trans., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1DT00054C, Paper
Ailijiang Abudurusuli, Junjie Li, Shilie Pan
Infrared (IR) nonlinear optical (NLO) materials are the key devices for generating tunable infrared output between ~ 3 and ~ 20 μm by laser frequency conversion techniques. Based on the…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/DT/~3/NhlCjvaq1b0/D1DT00054C

