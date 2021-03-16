martedì, Marzo 16, 2021
Breaking News

VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT: PROGRAMME OFFICER – EDUCATION AND HUMAN DEVELOPMENT

VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT: PROGRAMME OFFICER – SOCIAL PROTECTION AND POVERTY REDUCTION

IL PAPA RICEVE I CAPITANI REGGENTI DI SAN MARINO

LA BASILICA DI SAN MARCO, DOVE ABITò L’APOSTOLO EVANGELISTA

ECONOMY: CANADA SHOULD FOCUS ON BOOSTING BUSINESS, JOBS AND WELL-BEING, SAYS OECD

FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND HOME AFFAIRS MINISTERS TO DISCUSS EXTERNAL ASPECTS OF EU…

VACCINI, ASTRAZENECA SOSPESA PER FORMA SPECIALE DI TROMBOSI VENOSA CEREBRALE MOLTO RARA

EUROPA, BONFRISCO (LEGA): INCONTRO CON JENS STOLTENBERG, SEGRETARIO GENERALE DELLA NATO PER…

UK SPECIAL ENVOY TO SUDAN AND SOUTH SUDAN VISITS EGYPT

LA SANTA SEDE: NON SI POSSONO BENEDIRE UNIONI TRA PERSONE OMOSESSUALI

Agenparl

A REVIEW OF THE RECENT PROGRESS ON HETEROGENEOUS CATALYSTS FOR KNOEVENAGEL CONDENSATION

by Redazione01

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 16 marzo 2021

Dalton Trans., 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D1DT00456E, Perspective
Jimmy Nelson Appaturi, Rajni Ratti, Bao Lee Phoon, Samaila Muazu Batagarawa, Israf Ud Din, Manickam Selvaraj, Rajabathar Jothi Ramalingam
One of the most crucial attributes of synthetic organic chemistry is to design organic reactions under the facets of green chemistry for the sustainable production of chemicals.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/DT/~3/zzFUE8l29MQ/D1DT00456E

Post collegati

STATS BIZ – FEBRUARY 2021

Redazione

MUSEO CIVICO DI ZOOLOGIA TEMPORANEAMENTE CHIUSO AL PUBBLICO

Redazione

15 MAR 2021 – ORDINANZA NARDELLA, LEGA SALVINI FIRENZE: “STRADA SBAGLIATA, SINDACO MODIFICHI L’ORDINANZA”

Redazione

VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT: PROGRAMME OFFICER – EDUCATION AND HUMAN DEVELOPMENT

Redazione

ELECTROSTATIC INTERACTION BETWEEN SARS-COV-2 VIRUS AND CHARGED ELECTRET FIBRE

Redazione

CATASTO SPELEOLOGICO REGIONALE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More