lunedì, Maggio 4, 2020
Breaking News

CORONAVIRUS, SPADAFORA: ECCO LE LINEE GUIDA PER LA PRATICA DEGLI SPORT INDIVIDUALI

CS_ITS, AZZOLINA FIRMA IL DECRETO: ASSEGNATE RISORSE PER OLTRE 33 MILIONI DI…

IRLANDA. SU “FASE 2” DICHIARAZIONE CONGIUNTA DELLE CHIESE CRISTIANE

CORONAVIRUS, CONTE: CONTRO VIRUS SERVE SOLO COOPERAZIONE

STATEMENT REGARDING THE ANNUAL REPORT ON OPEN MARKET OPERATIONS DURING 2019

COVID-19, CHIAREZZA SU VACCINO E FASE DUE. REZZA: BENE L’APPELLO DEL PAPA

REGNO UNITO. I VESCOVI: TUTELARE GLI IMMIGRATI IN TEMPO DI COVID-19

FRANCESCO E IL “CUORE IN VIAGGIO” VERSO LUJáN

LAUNCH OF PROJECT ON OPENING UP AND USING PUBLIC DATA – AIM…

MINACCE A RAZZA: SCHIFANI (FI), POLITICA SIA UNITA CONTRO VIOLENZA

Agenparl

A REVIEW: CRYSTAL GROWTH FOR HIGH-PERFORMANCE ALL-INORGANIC PEROVSKITE SOLAR CELLS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 04 maggio 2020

Recently, halide perovskites have become one of the most promising materials for solar cells owing to their outstanding photoelectric performance. Among them, metal halide all-inorganic perovskites (CsPbX3; where X denotes a halogen) show superior thermal and light stability. In particular, the power conversion efficiency (PCE) of perovskite solar cells (pero-SCs) based on a CsPbX3 active layer has shown a steady increase from 2.7% to 19.03% with the improvement of the CsPbX3 crystal quality. In this review, we summarize methodologies that have been employed for controlling the growth of all-inorganic perovskite films so far, including precursor solution deposition, substrate modification, composition doping, and surface engineering. Furthermore, we discuss the effect of perovskite crystal characteristics on defects and perovskite film morphology, both of which are closely related to device performance. Finally, conclusions and perspectives are presented along with useful guidelines for developing all-inorganic pero-SCs with high PCE and robust stability.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/EE/~3/C64E7211EXs/D0EE00215A

Post collegati

A REVIEW: CRYSTAL GROWTH FOR HIGH-PERFORMANCE ALL-INORGANIC PEROVSKITE SOLAR CELLS

Redazione

AL-QURAYYAT HEALTH AFFAIRS PERFORMS MEDICAL EXAMINATION FOR HOME DELIVERY WORKERS

Redazione

NUR GEMEINSAM KöNNEN WIR DAS VIRUS NACHHALTIG EINDäMMEN

Redazione

COVID-19 CONTACT TRACING: DATA PROTECTION EXPECTATIONS ON APP DEVELOPMENT

Redazione

TRILATERAL TRACK 2 NUCLEAR DIALOGUES CONSENSUS STATEMENT

Redazione

EMERGENZA EPIDEMIOLOGICA DA COVID-19: DAL 4 MAGGIO CONSENTITO ALLEVAMENTO, ALLENAMENTO, ADDESTRAMENTO, CUSTODIA/PENSIONE, ADOZIONI DI ANIMALI D’AFFEZIONE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More