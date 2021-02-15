A REVERSIBLE SINGLE-MOLECULE LIGAND-GATING ION TRANSPORTATION SWITCH OF ON–OFF–ON TYPE THROUGH A PHOTORESPONSIVE PILLAR[6]ARENE CHANNEL COMPLEX

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 15 febbraio 2021
RSC Adv., 2021, 11,7450-7453
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA10871E, Paper
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA10871E, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Xinyu Hu, Haishen Yang
A reversible pseudo-single-ligand-gated ion transportation switch of ON–OFF–ON type through pillar[6]arene and photoresponsive azobenzene as dual-role ligand.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
A reversible pseudo-single-ligand-gated ion transportation switch of ON–OFF–ON type through pillar[6]arene and photoresponsive azobenzene as dual-role ligand.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/qlqgdCDVGUA/D0RA10871E