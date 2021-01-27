mercoledì, Gennaio 27, 2021
A RESEARCH TEAM FROM DENMARK DISCOVERS NEW CONTROL MECHANISM IN THE INNATE IMMUNE SYSTEM

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mer 27 gennaio 2021 (Aarhus University) Although the protein ITIH4 is found in large amounts in the blood, its function has so far been unknown. By combining many different techniques, researchers from Aarhus University have discovered that ITIH4 inhibits proteases in the innate immune system via an unknown mechanism. The research results have just been published in the prestigious scientific journal Science Advances.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-01/au-art012621.php

