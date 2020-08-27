giovedì, Agosto 27, 2020
Agenparl

A RELIABLE ALTERNATIVE APPROACH FOR ULTRA-SENSITIVE DETECTION OF L-GLUTATHIONE WITH WET-CHEMICALLY SYNTHESIZED CO3O4-DOPED SNO2 NANOPARTICLES DECORATED GLASSY CARBON ELECTRODE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 27 agosto 2020

In this study, an electrochemical sensor was fabricated to non-enzymatic detection of L-glutathione using wet-chemically prepared Co3O4-doped SnO2 nanoparticles (NPs) decorated glassy carbon electrode (GCE) by electrochemical approach. X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (XPS), X-ray powder diffraction (XRD), field emission scanning electron microscopy (FESEM), and energy dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (EDS), UV/visible spectroscopy, Brunauer-Emmett-Teller (BET), and Fourier Transform Infra-red spectroscopy (FTIR) were performed for details characterization of synthesized NPs. The Co3O4-doped SnO2 NPs were deposited onto GCE to result the proposed L-glutathione sensor and it was calibrated by plotting current versus concentration of L-glutathione. The sensor sensitivity (20.9873 µAµM-1cm-2) is obtained from slope of calibration plot by consideration of surface area (0.0316 cm2) of active NPs on GCE. In non-enzyme detection of L-glutathione, the assembled sensor exhibits broad linear dynamic range (0.1mM0.1nM), limit of detection (LOD) of 93.65±4.68 pM, limit of quantification (LOQ) of 936.5 ± 46.8 pM, appreciable reproducibility, outstanding stability of working electrode and high efficiency. It is able to detect the L-glutathione in real biological samples efficiently. Thus, it is an alternative approach for reliable detection of chemical and bio-chemical in environmental and health career sectors.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/HucyCr058XM/D0NJ03726E

