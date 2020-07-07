martedì, Luglio 7, 2020
Breaking News

94ND SESSION OF THE EXECUTIVE COUNCIL OF THE OPCW

AUDIZIONE SU COOPERAZIONE ALLO SVILUPPO – MERCOLEDì ALLE 19.30 DIRETTA WEBTV

AUDIZIONE SU MODIFICHE BASE TERRITORIALE PER ELEZIONE SENATO E DELEGATI REGIONALI PER…

POLITICA FISCALE UE, AUDIZIONE NICOLA ROSSI – MERCOLEDì ALLE 14.45 DIRETTA WEBTV

MOBILITà IN SARDEGNA, AUDIZIONE SOLINAS – MERCOLEDì ALLE 14.15 DIRETTA WEBTV

AUDIZIONI SU DIFESA COMMERCIALE UE – MERCOLEDì ALLE 13.15 DIRETTA WEBTV

UE/COVID, MAJORINO (PD): “IL PE FACCIA LUCE SU QUANTO ACCADUTO NELLE STRUTTURE…

TELEPHONE CONVERSATION OF THE DEPUTY MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF BELARUS O.KRAVCHENKO…

EMPLOYMENT: URGENT ACTION NEEDED TO STOP JOBS CRISIS BECOMING A SOCIAL CRISIS

CORONAVIRUS, SOSPENSIONE PER 7 GIORNI VOLI IN PROVENIENZA DAL BANGLADESH

Agenparl

A RECYCLABLE HETEROGENEOUS NANOCATALYST OF COPPER-GRAFTED NATURAL ASPHALT SULFONATE (NAS@CU): CHARACTERIZATION, SYNTHESIS AND APPLICATION IN THE SUZUKI–MIYAURA COUPLING REACTION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 07 luglio 2020

New J. Chem., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ01883J, Paper
Homa Kohzadi, Mohammad Soleiman-Beigi
NAS@Cu has synthesis simplicity given the availability of natural materials and has advantages such as being eco-friendly, high reactivity and recyclability.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/TIsfbyMyH24/D0NJ01883J

Post collegati

DR. VOLKER ULLRICH: GEWALT IST ETWAS, WAS WIR äCHTEN MüSSEN

Redazione

SYNTHESIS AND CHARACTERIZATION OF NEW SQUARE PLANAR HETEROLEPTIC CATIONIC COMPLEXES [NI(II) β-OXODITHIOESTER-DPPE]+; THEIR USE AS A CATALYST FOR CHAN–LAM COUPLING

Redazione

A RECYCLABLE HETEROGENEOUS NANOCATALYST OF COPPER-GRAFTED NATURAL ASPHALT SULFONATE (NAS@CU): CHARACTERIZATION, SYNTHESIS AND APPLICATION IN THE SUZUKI–MIYAURA COUPLING REACTION

Redazione

07 LUG 2020 – EVENTI PLASTIC-FREE, NASCE LA ‘STOVIGLIOTECA’ PER RIDURRE L’USO DELLA PLASTICA E LA PRODUZIONE DI RIFIUTI

Redazione

EL CSIC LOGRA UN TEST DE ANTICUERPOS QUE DETECTA LA INMUNIDAD FRENTE A COVID-19 CON MáS DEL 98% DE FIABILIDAD

Redazione

AXEL MüLLER: DAS STAATLICHE GEWALTMONOPOL NICHT STäNDIG INFRAGE STELLEN

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More