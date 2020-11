(AGENPARL) – TACOMA (WASHINGTON), mar 10 novembre 2020

Thu, 12 Nov 2020 – 5pm

We’re hosting our first virtual event of the fall! Our student docents will hold a virtual open house and talking all about record holding species from across the tree of life. Learn how life gets numerous, tiny, colorful, and so much more!

Join us at https://tinyurl.com/SlaterNATM

Fonte/Source: https://www.pugetsound.edu/news-and-events/events-calendar/details/a-record-breaking-night-at-the-museum/2020-11-12/