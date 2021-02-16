A RAPID “ON–OFF–ON” MITOCHONDRIA-TARGETED PHOSPHORESCENT PROBE FOR SELECTIVE AND CONSECUTIVE DETECTION OF CU2+ AND CYSTEINE IN LIVE CELLS AND ZEBRAFISH

The detection of mitochondrial Cu 2+ and cysteine is very important for investigating cellular functions or dysfunctions. In this study, we designed a novel cyclometalated iridium( III ) luminescence chemosensor Ir bearing a bidentate chelating pyrazolyl-pyridine ligand as a copper-specific receptor. The biocompatible and photostable Ir complex exhibited not only mitochondria-targeting properties but also an “on–off–on” type phosphorescence change for the reversible dual detection of Cu 2+ and cysteine. Ir had a highly sensitive (detection limit = 20 nM) and selective sensor performance for Cu 2+ in aqueous solution due to the formation of a non-phosphorescent Ir–Cu( II ) ensemble through 1 : 1 binding. According to the displacement approach, Ir was released from the Ir–Cu( II ) ensemble accompanied with “turn-on” phosphorescence in the presence of 0–10 μM cysteine, with a low detection limit of 54 nM. This “on–off–on” process could be accomplished within 30 s and repeated at least five times without significant loss of signal strength. Moreover, benefiting from its good permeability, low cytotoxicity, high efficiency, and anti-interference properties, Ir was found to be suitable for imaging and detecting mitochondrial Cu 2+ and cysteine in living cells and zebrafish.