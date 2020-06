(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), dom 14 giugno 2020 Researchers have found that a protein which is initially helpful in the body’s immune response to a virus, can later interfere with the repair of lung tissue. The work highlights the need for careful consideration regarding the use of this protein to treat viruses, including coronavirus.

Fonte/Source: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200611152453.htm