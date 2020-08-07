venerdì, Agosto 7, 2020
Breaking News

NSA’S LA’NAIA JONES RECOGNIZED AS ‘TECHNOLOGY ALL-STAR’

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF THE WORLD’S INDIGENOUS PEOPLES: DECLARATION BY HIGH REPRESENTATIVE JOSEP…

MARCINELLE: SCHIRO’ (PD), DOLORE E SIMBOLO SEMPRE ATTUALE

DOGGER BANK SCALLOP CLOSURE EXTENDED

PIAGGIO: CIAMPI, SCOOTER POSTE OTTIMO RISULTATO, MA AIUTARE AZIENDE LOCALI

PREFETTO ROMA: DE MARIA (PD), UOMO DELLE ISTITUZIONI, GRANDE SERIETà

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH PAKISTANI FOREIGN MINISTER QURESHI

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH PAKISTANI FOREIGN MINISTER QURESHI

CS SCUOLA, PUBBLICATE LE LINEE GUIDA PER LA DIDATTICA DIGITALE INTEGRATA

THE UNITED STATES DESIGNATES INDIVIDUALS IN HONG KONG FOR CURTAILING PROMISED FREEDOMS

Agenparl

A POLYDOPAMINE-BASED BIOMIMETIC MULTIFUNCTIONAL NANOPLATFORM FOR MULTILAYER IMAGING OF CANCER BIOMARKERS CARRIED BY EXTRACELLULAR VESICLES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 07 agosto 2020

Cancer-derived extracellular vesicles (EVs) have attracted considerable attention for clinical diagnosis. However, a limiting factor in current EV assays is the ability to detect various EV cancer biomarkers expressed at different locations. Here, we report a biomimetic multifunctional nanoplatform for multilayer imaging of cancer biomarkers from the EV surface to the interior without complex pretreatment. Constructed from polydopamine-wrapped gold nanoparticles modified with multiple functional molecules, this nanoplatform can capture EVs from complex samples and target different EV cancer biomarkers for imaging analysis at the single-vesicle level. Combined with 96-well plates, this assay can distinguish cancer cell-derived EVs from normal ones in a high-throughput manner. Using serum samples, EVs from hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) patients can be distinguished from healthy controls. This convenient workflow represents a promising tool for EV-based cancer diagnosis.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/AN/~3/oV3Qmj1CHbw/D0AN01428A

Post collegati

DATA INIZIO: 17/09/2020 – SETTORE: FERROVIARIO – RILEVANZA: REGIONALE – REGIONE: TOSCANA – PROVINCIA: TUTTE

Redazione

NEWS STORY: 21-YEAR-OLD MANCHESTER RAPIST SENTENCED FOR LONGER

Redazione

NEW ACQUISITION GUIDANCE LEVERAGES DIVERSE TALENT POOL FOR COMPETITIVE EDGE

Redazione

A POLYDOPAMINE-BASED BIOMIMETIC MULTIFUNCTIONAL NANOPLATFORM FOR MULTILAYER IMAGING OF CANCER BIOMARKERS CARRIED BY EXTRACELLULAR VESICLES

Redazione

A TURN-ON FLUORESCENT STRATEGY FOR CELLULAR GLUTATHIONE DETERMINATION BASED ON THE AGGREGATION-INDUCED EMISSION ENHANCEMENT OF SELF-ASSEMBLY COPPER NANOCLUSTERS

Redazione

THE WEEK IN CHARTS: LEBANON NEEDS PORT OPTIONS FOR ECONOMIC RECOVERY

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More