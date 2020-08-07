A POLYDOPAMINE-BASED BIOMIMETIC MULTIFUNCTIONAL NANOPLATFORM FOR MULTILAYER IMAGING OF CANCER BIOMARKERS CARRIED BY EXTRACELLULAR VESICLES

Cancer-derived extracellular vesicles (EVs) have attracted considerable attention for clinical diagnosis. However, a limiting factor in current EV assays is the ability to detect various EV cancer biomarkers expressed at different locations. Here, we report a biomimetic multifunctional nanoplatform for multilayer imaging of cancer biomarkers from the EV surface to the interior without complex pretreatment. Constructed from polydopamine-wrapped gold nanoparticles modified with multiple functional molecules, this nanoplatform can capture EVs from complex samples and target different EV cancer biomarkers for imaging analysis at the single-vesicle level. Combined with 96-well plates, this assay can distinguish cancer cell-derived EVs from normal ones in a high-throughput manner. Using serum samples, EVs from hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) patients can be distinguished from healthy controls. This convenient workflow represents a promising tool for EV-based cancer diagnosis.