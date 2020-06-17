mercoledì, Giugno 17, 2020
Breaking News

PRIME MINISTER MARIN TO ATTEND EUROPEAN COUNCIL MEETING

COMMENTS INVITED ON GOVERNMENT PROPOSAL ON AMENDING THE ACT ON THE FINNISH…

IL PAPA AI MARITTIMI: GRAZIE PER I SACRIFICI AFFRONTATI NELLA PANDEMIA

VATICANO, PROTOCOLLO D’INTESA TRA AIF E REVISORE GENERALE

STATI GENERALI, SALVINI: CONTE, GUALTIERI E TRIDICO DOVREBBERO SCUSARSI E DIMETTERSI PER…

CALL FOR PROPOSALS – AGRICULTURE- DESIRA

MIGRANTI/RESPINGIMENTI IN MARE, SMERIGLIO (S&D): PRESENTEREMO INTERROGAZIONE

UKAEA SUPPLIER FORUM, 3 JULY

IL PAPA AI MARITTIMI: RICONOSCENTI PER I SACRIFICI AFFRONTATI NELLA PANDEMIA

DECRETO-LEGGE CONSULTAZIONI ELETTORALI 2020: AVVIO ESAME IN AULA

Agenparl

A PLATFORM FOR MULTIPLEXED COLORIMETRIC MICRORNA DETECTION USING SHAPE-ENCODED HYDROGEL PARTICLES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 17 giugno 2020

Analyst, 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0AN00938E, Communication
Open Access Open Access
Nidhi Juthani, Patrick S Doyle
We report a platform utilizing a reporter enzyme, which produces a chromogenic indigo precipitate that preferentially localizes within a hydrogel microparticle. The 3D network of the hydrogel maintains the rapid…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/AN/~3/JbJPTpUZur8/D0AN00938E

Post collegati

17 GIU 2020 – SHARING MOBILITY, PUBBLICATO IL BANDO PER I SERVIZI A FLUSSO LIBERO DI AUTO, SCOOTER E MONOPATTINI

Redazione

IMPLEMENTATION OF AN ELECTRICALLY MODIFIABLE ARTIFICIAL SYNAPSE BASED ON FERROELECTRIC FIELD-EFFECT TRANSISTORS USING AL-DOPED HFO2 THIN FILMS

Redazione

SIKORSKY-BOEING SB-1 HELICOPTER REACHES SPEEDS OF MORE THAN 200KT

Redazione

NASA APPROVES SPACEX TO REUSE CREW DRAGON, ROCKET 9 FIRST STAGES FROM DEMO-2 FOR FUTURE MISSIONS

Redazione

SCUOLA, CUPPARO: SICUREZZA E STRUMENTI TECNOLOGICI PER RIPARTIRE

Redazione

SINO-INDIAN BORDER: STATEMENT BY THE HIGH REPRESENTATIVE/VICE-PRESIDENT JOSEP BORRELL ON THE RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More