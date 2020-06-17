A PLATFORM FOR MULTIPLEXED COLORIMETRIC MICRORNA DETECTION USING SHAPE-ENCODED HYDROGEL PARTICLES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 17 giugno 2020
Analyst, 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0AN00938E, Communication
DOI: 10.1039/D0AN00938E, Communication
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Nidhi Juthani, Patrick S Doyle
We report a platform utilizing a reporter enzyme, which produces a chromogenic indigo precipitate that preferentially localizes within a hydrogel microparticle. The 3D network of the hydrogel maintains the rapid…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
We report a platform utilizing a reporter enzyme, which produces a chromogenic indigo precipitate that preferentially localizes within a hydrogel microparticle. The 3D network of the hydrogel maintains the rapid…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/AN/~3/JbJPTpUZur8/D0AN00938E