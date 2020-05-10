lunedì, Maggio 11, 2020
A PHENOL PHOSPHORESCENT MICROSENSOR OF MESOPOROUS MOLECULARLY IMPRINTED POLYMERS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), dom 10 maggio 2020

Based on the optical quenching phenomenon, a smart mesoporous phosphorescent microsensor was built. It is a phenol microsensor, which inherits a high selectivity of molecularly imprinted polymers (MIPs) and room-temperature phosphorescence (RTP) properties of Mn-doped ZnS quantum dots (QDs). On the surface of silane-modified Mn-doped ZnS QDs, the phenol microsensor was synthesized by a sol–gel process. Because of the presence of a porogenic agent, a mesoporous structure played an important role in increasing the detection sensitivity. The MPTS-modified Mn-doped ZnS QDs were used as solid supports and auxiliary monomers. Under optimal conditions, the experiment for the detection of phenol had a linear range of 5.0 to 50 μmol L−1 with a correlation coefficient of 0.9983 and a high imprinting factor (IF) of 3.28. In addition, the as-prepared Mn-doped ZnS QD@ms-MIPs were successfully applied for phenol determination and selectivity in water samples. Therefore, this study provides a highly selective and sensitive mesoporous phosphorescent microsensor for the detection of phenol.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/upDb6nYdm8I/D0RA02834G

