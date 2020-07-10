venerdì, Luglio 10, 2020
Breaking News

UN SPECIAL RAPPORTEUR GIVES MORE CAUSE TO DISTRUST UN HUMAN RIGHTS MECHANISMS

UN SPECIAL RAPPORTEUR GIVES MORE CAUSE TO DISTRUST UN HUMAN RIGHTS MECHANISMS

UN SPECIAL RAPPORTEUR GIVES MORE CAUSE TO DISTRUST UN HUMAN RIGHTS MECHANISMS

GIOVEDì 9 LUGLIO 2020 – 238ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

EU TRAVEL ADVISORY

UNITED STATES COMMENDS INDONESIA’S RESPONSE TO ROHINGYA REFUGEES

UNITED STATES COMMENDS INDONESIA’S RESPONSE TO ROHINGYA REFUGEES

JOINT STATEMENT FOR THE PRESS ON C5+1 HIGH-LEVEL DIALOGUE

JOINT STATEMENT FOR THE PRESS ON C5+1 HIGH-LEVEL DIALOGUE

ON THE PASSING OF PRIME MINISTER AMADOU GON COULIBALY

Agenparl

A PERSONAL APPROACH TO STROKE TREATMENT

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), ven 10 luglio 2020

Gregory Symko, D.C., is a chiropractor who specializes in helping people with brain issues related to stroke. He helps them improve their hand-eye coordination and balance issues, working with their arms, legs, or hands.

Dr. Symko also brings a unique perspective to his work: He is a stroke survivor.

Firsthand experience

When he was 40 years old, Dr. Symko had a stroke, which he later learned had been a series of five mini-strokes.

“I realized that if I could do brain-based therapy for myself, I could help other stroke victims recover.”

– Gregory Symko, D.C.

Dr. Symko’s stroke left him unable to see, eat, or walk. Something as simple as raindrops or wind on his hand would cause severe pain, and he had to wear gloves to help prevent it.

“It was terrible,” he recalls. “I had extreme burning in my arm, leg, and face.”

His symptoms became worse over time. In addition to pain and numbness, he also had vertigo, which makes you feel like you are spinning. This caused severe balance issues. He also couldn’t focus his eyes on anything.

“When you have a stroke, your brain gets confused,” he says. “Parts of your brain that deal with your sense of touch can get messed up.” For example, his left arm was numb, but he experienced extreme pain in his right arm.

Hard work pays off

For a few years, Dr. Symko couldn’t do anything on his own and had to get help from his wife, family, and health care professionals.

But after three years of hard work with physical therapists and occupational therapists, and on his own, Dr. Symko was able to go back to work—just not as a chiropractor. He worked at a pharmaceutical company and continued to take care of himself by eating well, exercising daily, and using brain-based therapy. He had to reteach his brain to focus and gain use of his limbs again.

“Brain-based therapy is all about teaching your brain to do new things,” Dr. Symko says. “I realized that if I could do brain-based therapy for myself, I could help other stroke victims recover.”

Helping others

Four years after returning to work, Dr. Symko felt strong enough to reopen his chiropractic business in Concord, Massachusetts.

Now 61, he says that he treats patients from a different perspective.

“A stroke changes you,” he says. “It put my life on pause for seven years, but now I’m healthier than ever.” He eats healthier foods and understands the impact that exercise has on his brain.

Pushing harder

While Dr. Symko occasionally has vision issues at night and trouble walking due to balance problems, he says he doesn’t get discouraged.

“I view these issues as a message to push even harder to remain healthy,” he says.

Dr. Symko advises those who have suffered a stroke or who care for stroke victims to be patient and not give up.

“Eat well, get lots of sleep, and exercise regularly to keep your brain active,” he says. “Strokes aren’t the end of the world. You have to work at recovery all the time.”

Image credit: Joyce Chutchian

June 25, 2020

Fonte/Source: https://magazine.medlineplus.gov/article/a-personal-approach-to-stroke-treatment

Post collegati

SJöGREN’S RESEARCH EXPLORES GENETIC LINK TO DRY MOUTH, OTHER SALIVA ISSUES

Redazione

A PERSONAL APPROACH TO STROKE TREATMENT

Redazione

HOW FASHION DESIGNER LIZ LANGE BEAT CERVICAL CANCER

Redazione

5 THINGS PARENTS SHOULD KNOW ABOUT CONCUSSIONS

Redazione

SCL-MOD–00027 – PACIFIC CARRIAGE LIMITED

Redazione

SCL-ASG–00026 – SEABRAS 1 USA, LLC, DEBTOR-IN-PO

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More