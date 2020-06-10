mercoledì, Giugno 10, 2020
A [PD2L4]4+ CAGE COMPLEX FOR N-OCTYL-β-D-GLYCOSIDE RECOGNITION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 10 giugno 2020

Org. Biomol. Chem., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0OB01081B, Communication
Open Access Open Access
Xander Schaapkens, Eduard Bobylev, Joost N. H. Reek, Tiddo Jonathan Mooibroek
The cage complex [Pd294]4+ (3’) binds n-octyl glycosides in DCM/DMSO (9:1) solution with Ka ≈ 51 M-1 for n-Oct-β-D-Glc and Ka ≈ 29 M-1 for n-Oct-β-D-Gal.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/OB/~3/8hUqSHAuEi4/D0OB01081B

