A [PD2L4]4+ CAGE COMPLEX FOR N-OCTYL-β-D-GLYCOSIDE RECOGNITION

wed 10 giugno 2020
Org. Biomol. Chem., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0OB01081B, Communication
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Xander Schaapkens, Eduard Bobylev, Joost N. H. Reek, Tiddo Jonathan Mooibroek
The cage complex [Pd294]4+ (3’) binds n-octyl glycosides in DCM/DMSO (9:1) solution with Ka ≈ 51 M-1 for n-Oct-β-D-Glc and Ka ≈ 29 M-1 for n-Oct-β-D-Gal.
