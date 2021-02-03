A ONE-POT SYNTHESIS OF FLUORESCENT N,P-CODOPED CARBON DOTS FOR VITAMIN B12 DETERMINATION AND BIOIMAGING APPLICATION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 03 febbraio 2021

New J. Chem., 2021, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ05597B, Paper

Dongxiu Wang, XiPing Mei, Songbai Wang, Junfen Li, Chuan Dong

N,P-codoped carbon dots were synthesised using L -arginine and phosphoric acid and explored for the detection of vitamin B 12 (VB 12 ) and bioimaging.

