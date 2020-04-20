A NOVEL SELF-ASSEMBLED DERIVED 1D MNO2@CO3O4 COMPOSITE AS HIGH-PERFORMENCE LI-ION STORAGE ANODE MATERIALS

Manganese dioxide (MnO2), as high-performence anodic material, is widely applicated in lithium-ion batteries. However, there are some intrinsic limitations originated from the low ionic conductivity, high polarization, and severe volume expansion of this type of material. In this work, the one-dimensional porous MnO2@Co3O4 composite is generated from a MnOOH@ZIF-67 precursor, which is synthesized via self-assembly strategy. The one-dimensional porous structure provides more active sites and shorter ion/electron diffusion distance, thereby enabling higher Li+ storage capacity and better rate capability than a single transition metal oxide. In addition, the Co3O4 coating buffers the volume change during Li+ insertion/extraction, leading to increase electrode cycle stability. When evaluated as the anode of lithium-ion batteries, MnO2@Co3O4 exhibits a reversible capacity of 647 mA h g-1 at 2000 mA g-1 after 400 cycles. This excellent performance indicates that the MnO2@Co3O4 material is an attractive potential candidate for lithium-ion storage.