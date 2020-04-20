lunedì, Aprile 20, 2020
Breaking News

DRL JUSTICE AND ACCOUNTABILITY IN YEMEN

START-UP GRANTS TO SECURE THE LIVELIHOOD OF BUSINESS OWNERS WHEN OPERATIONS ARE…

VIOLENT EXTREMIST GROUPS OPERATE THROUGHOUT THE COUNTRY

CORONAVIRUS, DA CDM RINVIO ALLE ELEZIONI AMMINISTRATIVE

SANTA MARTA, L’ESSENZIALE E GESù CHE VINCE LA PAURA

COVID 19, SEGUITO AUDIZIONI MINISTRI MANFREDI E FRANCESCHINI – DIRETTA WEBTV

CORONAVIRUS, BORRELLI: CONTAGI IN CALO, 454 NUOVO DECESSI

CORONAVIRUS: SISTO E BESTETTI (FI), RIAMMESSO EMENDAMENTO SU ESAME STATO AVVOCATI

GIOVAGNOLI: I GOVERNANTI ASCOLTINO IL PAPA NEL PERSEGUIRE LA STRADA DEL BENE…

CORONAVIRUS, INFORMATIVA DEL PRESIDENTE CONTE IN PARLAMENTO IL 21 APRILE

Agenparl

A NOVEL SELF-ASSEMBLED DERIVED 1D MNO2@CO3O4 COMPOSITE AS HIGH-PERFORMENCE LI-ION STORAGE ANODE MATERIALS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 20 aprile 2020

Manganese dioxide (MnO2), as high-performence anodic material, is widely applicated in lithium-ion batteries. However, there are some intrinsic limitations originated from the low ionic conductivity, high polarization, and severe volume expansion of this type of material. In this work, the one-dimensional porous MnO2@Co3O4 composite is generated from a MnOOH@ZIF-67 precursor, which is synthesized via self-assembly strategy. The one-dimensional porous structure provides more active sites and shorter ion/electron diffusion distance, thereby enabling higher Li+ storage capacity and better rate capability than a single transition metal oxide. In addition, the Co3O4 coating buffers the volume change during Li+ insertion/extraction, leading to increase electrode cycle stability. When evaluated as the anode of lithium-ion batteries, MnO2@Co3O4 exhibits a reversible capacity of 647 mA h g-1 at 2000 mA g-1 after 400 cycles. This excellent performance indicates that the MnO2@Co3O4 material is an attractive potential candidate for lithium-ion storage.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/DT/~3/FQKuIpdMZ2c/D0DT00980F

Post collegati

A NOVEL SELF-ASSEMBLED DERIVED 1D MNO2@CO3O4 COMPOSITE AS HIGH-PERFORMENCE LI-ION STORAGE ANODE MATERIALS

Redazione

WATER DISPERSIBLE LIGAND-FREE RARE EARTH FLUORIDE NANOPARTICLES: WATER TRANSFER VERSUS NAREF4-TO-REF3 PHASE TRANSFORMATION

Redazione

NOT_SOM BIOTECH ANNOUNCES THE IN VITRO CONFIRMATION OF THREE DRUG CANDIDATES FOR COVID-19 WITH THE EWHA WOMANS UNIVERSITY

Redazione

KAI WHITTAKER: ES GEHT NICHT DARUM, DIE WELT RADIKAL ZU VERBESSERN, SONDERN SIE BESTäNDIG ZU VERBESSERN

Redazione

RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS: NOTIFIABLE DISEASES: CAUSATIVE AGENTS REPORT FOR 2020

Redazione

FORM: MEASLES, MUMPS, RUBELLA: ORAL FLUID TESTING FORMS AND INSTRUCTIONS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More