venerdì, Maggio 1, 2020
Agenparl

A NOVEL MIXED MATRIX MEMBRANE FRAMEWORK FOR ULTRAFAST CATION SIEVING

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 01 maggio 2020

Chem. Commun., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC02447C, Communication
Jin Ran, Yuying Wu, Qiang Huang, Ting Pan, Chengquan Chu, Peng Cui, Pengpeng Zhang, Fangmeng Sheng, Liang Ge, Tongwen Xu
This work reported a new mixed matrix membrane architecture. Within this structure, cross-linked sulfonated polymers uniformly distributed into the two dimensional channels stacked by graphene oxide sheets. The resulting membranes…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/pSW6B-IAK6U/D0CC02447C

