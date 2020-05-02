sabato, Maggio 2, 2020
A NOVEL CARBAZOLYL GFP CHROMOPHORE ANALOGUE: SYNTHESIS STRATEGY AND ACIDIC PH-ACTIVATABLE LYSOSOMAL PROBE FOR TRACING ENDOGENOUS VISCOSITY CHANGES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 02 maggio 2020

New J. Chem., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ01477J, Paper
Xu Zhi, Bao xing Shen, Ying Qian
Intracellular viscosity changes of the internal microenvironment will lead to many diseases, including cancer, inflammation, neurodegenerative diseases. A novel carbazolyl GFP chromophore analogue Lys-CzFP with acidic pH-activatable was designed for…
