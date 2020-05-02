A NOVEL CARBAZOLYL GFP CHROMOPHORE ANALOGUE: SYNTHESIS STRATEGY AND ACIDIC PH-ACTIVATABLE LYSOSOMAL PROBE FOR TRACING ENDOGENOUS VISCOSITY CHANGES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 02 maggio 2020
New J. Chem., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ01477J, Paper
DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ01477J, Paper
Xu Zhi, Bao xing Shen, Ying Qian
Intracellular viscosity changes of the internal microenvironment will lead to many diseases, including cancer, inflammation, neurodegenerative diseases. A novel carbazolyl GFP chromophore analogue Lys-CzFP with acidic pH-activatable was designed for…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Intracellular viscosity changes of the internal microenvironment will lead to many diseases, including cancer, inflammation, neurodegenerative diseases. A novel carbazolyl GFP chromophore analogue Lys-CzFP with acidic pH-activatable was designed for…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/AK3qLQY_bdo/D0NJ01477J