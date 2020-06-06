A NOVEL AMPEROMETRIC DETERMINATION OF FLUFENAMIC ACID USING CUMOF RIBBONS INCORPORATED WITH ACTIVATED CARBON

Flufenamic acid (FFA) which is used for treating anti-inflammatory, analgesic and antipyretic disorders. We describe the preparation of nanoribbons like copper metal organic frame work (CuMOF) with an average length of 10 ± 5 μm and a width of 100 ± 50 nm via a simple hydrothermal approach. An amperometric sensor based on activated carbon (AC) supported ribbon like CuMOF modified electrode has been constructed for the detection of FFA. AC-CuMOF nanostructure was characterized using scanning electron microscopy (SEM), electron diffraction X-ray spectroscopy (EDX) and X-ray diffraction (XRD) spectroscopy techniques. The peak current confirmed the excellent electrooxidation of FFA at AC-CuMOF modified glassy carbon electrode (GCE) and peak potential values resulted from cyclic voltammetry (CV) and amperometric (i-t) studies. The estimated values of linear range (0.01 µM to 2210 µM), limits of detection (1.09 nM) and quantification reveals the enhanced electrocatalytic activity of AC-CuMOF modified GCE compared to only CuMOF and AC. AC-CuMOF/GCE also possess better repeatability, reproducibility along with good sensitivity (13.75 µA. µM-1.cm-2). Even in the presence of other common potential interferants, our fabricated electrode exposed high selectivity towards FFA. The practicability demonstration of our sensor has been done in urine samples. Thus, AC-CuMOF/GCE can be a crucial platform in the determination of FFA.