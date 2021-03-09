A NOVEL AIE MOLECULE AS HOLE TRANSPORT LAYER ENABLES EFFICIENT AND STABLE PEROVSKITE SOLAR CELLS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 09 marzo 2021
Chem. Commun., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1CC00484K, Communication
Lie Chen, Bin Huang, Yujun Cheng, Hui Lei, Lin Hu, Zaifang Li, Xuexiang Huang, Yiwang Chen
A low-cost and efficient hole transport layer (HTL) material (TPE-CZ) with aggregation-induced emission (AIE) effect has been synthesized. Due to the AIE effect, perovskite solar cells with TPE-CZ as HTL…
