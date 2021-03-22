A NON-ISOLATED PENTAGON RULE C82 CAGE STABILIZED BY A STRETCHED SC3N CLUSTER

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 22 marzo 2021

Chem. Commun., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1CC00328C, Communication

Ning Chen, Min Guo, Xiaomeng Li, Yang-Rong Yao, Jiaxin Zhuang, Qingyu Meng, Yingjing Yan, XinYe Liu

A novel cluster fullerene, Sc3N@Cs(39663)-C82, has been synthesized and characterized. Crystallograpic charaterization unambiguously determines the non-IPR cage structure of Cs(39663)-C82. Structural analyses further reveal that the Sc3N cluster is notably…

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/eCHv1BSUPdE/D1CC00328C