lunedì, Marzo 22, 2021
A NON-ISOLATED PENTAGON RULE C82 CAGE STABILIZED BY A STRETCHED SC3N CLUSTER

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 22 marzo 2021

Chem. Commun., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1CC00328C, Communication
Ning Chen, Min Guo, Xiaomeng Li, Yang-Rong Yao, Jiaxin Zhuang, Qingyu Meng, Yingjing Yan, XinYe Liu
A novel cluster fullerene, Sc3N@Cs(39663)-C82, has been synthesized and characterized. Crystallograpic charaterization unambiguously determines the non-IPR cage structure of Cs(39663)-C82. Structural analyses further reveal that the Sc3N cluster is notably…
