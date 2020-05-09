sabato, Maggio 9, 2020
A NON-ENZYMATIC ELECTROCHEMICAL APPROACH FOR L-LACTIC ACID SENSOR DEVELOPMENT BASED ON CUO.MWCNT NANOCOMPOSITES MODIFIED WITH A NAFION MATRIX

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 09 maggio 2020

Copper oxide ornamented multi-walled carbon nanotube nanocomposites (CuO.MWCNT NCs) were prepared using an unsophisticated wet-chemical technique in basic medium. CuO.MWCNT NCs was examined by using various analytical techniques for example Ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy (UV-Visible), Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy (FTIR), X-ray powder diffraction (XRD), Field emission scanning electron microscopy (FESEM), Transmission electron microscopy (TEM), and X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (XPS). L-Lactic acid sensor was developed with modification of a slight layer of nanocomposite onto a flat Glassy carbon electrode (GCE, Surface area = 0.0316 cm2). Good sensing performances for example sensitivity, Limit of detection (LOD), Limit of quantification (LOQ), Linear dynamic range (LDR), elongated term constancy, interference effect examination, and real sample analysis of the synthesized L-Lactic acid sensor achieved through a dependable current-voltage procedure. A calibration curve of the GCE/CuO.MWCNT NCs/NAF sensor was obtained linear (R2 = 0.9891) over an extensive range of L-Lactic acid concentration (100.0 pM ~ 100.0 mM). Sensitivity (633.0 pAμM-1cm-2), LOD (≈ 88.5 pM), LOQ (295.0 mM), and LDR (100.0 pM ~ 10.0 mM) of L-Lactic acid sensor were achieved correspondingly from the calibration curvature. Preparation of CuO.MWCNT NCs using a wet-chemical procedure is an excellent progression for the expansion of nanocomposite based sensor development in support of enzyme-free discovery of bio-molecules in health-care fields. This expected GCE/CuO.MWCNT NCs/NAF sensor applied for the specific identification of L-Lactic acid in real serum samples and found reasonable and acceptable results.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/3eec08HCqWo/D0NJ01715A

