(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), gio 09 luglio 2020 A team of engineers has uncovered the role of surface diffusion in protein transport, which could aid biopharmaceutical processing. This work will lead to the creation of new ways to reduce waste during the expensive drug manufacturing process, enabling more efficient ways of designing and developing manufacturing techniques.

