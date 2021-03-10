mercoledì, Marzo 10, 2021
Breaking News

<EM>QUORUM REFERENDUM</EM> VALIDITà ELEZIONI COMUNALI: AVVIATO ESAME IN 1A COMMISSIONE

CONSULTAZIONI ELETTORALI 2021: AVVIATO ESAME IN 1A COMMISSIONE

CONSULTAZIONI ELETTORALI 2021: AVVIATO ESAME DECRETO-LEGGE N. 25 IN 1A COMMISSIONE

A NEW START FOR THE MEDITERRANEAN

AUDIZIONE DEL MINISTRO

PRESS RELEASE: PM CALL WITH PRESIDENT ROUHANI OF IRAN: 10 MARCH 2021

THE BIG CHOICES FOR OIL AND GAS IN NAVIGATING THE ENERGY TRANSITION

CONDOLENCES TO THE VICTIMS OF THE EXPLOSIONS IN EQUATORIAL GUINEA

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 744 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 2126 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

Agenparl
Image default

A NEW START FOR THE MEDITERRANEAN

by Redazione02

(AGENPARL) -BRUXELLES, mer 10 marzo 2021

02/03/2021 — HR/VP blog — The last European Council discussed the renewed partnership with our Southern Mediterranean neighbours that I proposed together with the European Commission as High Representative of the European Union. The economic, social, ecological and security challenges facing the region have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Tackling these together is a key challenge for our external policy.

Fonte/Source: https://eeas.europa.eu/headquarters/headquarters-homepage/94666/new-start-mediterranean_en

Post collegati

<EM>QUORUM REFERENDUM</EM> VALIDITà ELEZIONI COMUNALI: AVVIATO ESAME IN 1A COMMISSIONE

Redazione

CONSULTAZIONI ELETTORALI 2021: AVVIATO ESAME IN 1A COMMISSIONE

Redazione

10 MAR 2021 – EMERGENZA COVID, STRETTA ANTI CONTAGIO. FIRMATA L’ORDINANZA CHE VIETA VENDITA, ASPORTO E CONSUMO DI BEVANDE ALCOLICHE IN LUOGO PUBBLICO NEI FINE SETTIMANA

Redazione

CONSULTAZIONI ELETTORALI 2021: AVVIATO ESAME DECRETO-LEGGE N. 25 IN 1A COMMISSIONE

Redazione

MAGNETISM AT THE INTERFACE OF NON-MAGNETIC CU AND C60

Redazione

PRESENTATO IL PROGETTO DEI NUOVI IMPIANTI RILEVAZIONE TRAFFICO

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More