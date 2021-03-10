A NEW START FOR THE MEDITERRANEAN

(AGENPARL) -BRUXELLES, mer 10 marzo 2021

02/03/2021 — HR/VP blog — The last European Council discussed the renewed partnership with our Southern Mediterranean neighbours that I proposed together with the European Commission as High Representative of the European Union. The economic, social, ecological and security challenges facing the region have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Tackling these together is a key challenge for our external policy.

Fonte/Source: https://eeas.europa.eu/headquarters/headquarters-homepage/94666/new-start-mediterranean_en