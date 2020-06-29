A NEW MODEL FOR TACKLING CYBER-ENABLED FRAUD

(AGENPARL) – GLOBAL, lun 29 giugno 2020
Cybercriminals are consistently targeting financial institutions and individuals by carrying out cyber-enabled and cyber-assisted fraud. This type of cybercrime should be high on the agenda for security teams and business leaders within all organisations. From reconnaissance to lateral movement, to data exploitation and through to the ‘cash-out’ phase, the various stages of a cyber kill chain are an enduring challenge for law enforcement and financial institutions.
Fonte/Source: https://rusi.org/event/new-model-tackling-cyber-enabled-fraud