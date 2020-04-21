martedì, Aprile 21, 2020
Agenparl

A NEW INTEGRATED METHOD OF MAGNETIC SEPARATION OF ISOQUINOLINE ALKALOIDS FROM COPTIS CHINENSIS BASED ON THEIR MAGNETIZED DERIVATIVES AND KEY PHYSICAL PROPERTIES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 21 aprile 2020

New J. Chem., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ00731E, Paper
Lirong Nie, Xueting Feng, Hang Song, Zicheng Li, Shun Yao
For the first time, a new magnetic separation strategy for the separation of alkaloids from Coptis chinensis was developed in this study.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/dXsmA4geRSg/D0NJ00731E

