A NEW INTEGRATED METHOD OF MAGNETIC SEPARATION OF ISOQUINOLINE ALKALOIDS FROM COPTIS CHINENSIS BASED ON THEIR MAGNETIZED DERIVATIVES AND KEY PHYSICAL PROPERTIES

New J. Chem., 2020, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ00731E, Paper

Lirong Nie, Xueting Feng, Hang Song, Zicheng Li, Shun Yao

For the first time, a new magnetic separation strategy for the separation of alkaloids from Coptis chinensis was developed in this study.

