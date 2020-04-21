A NEW INTEGRATED METHOD OF MAGNETIC SEPARATION OF ISOQUINOLINE ALKALOIDS FROM COPTIS CHINENSIS BASED ON THEIR MAGNETIZED DERIVATIVES AND KEY PHYSICAL PROPERTIES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 21 aprile 2020
New J. Chem., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ00731E, Paper
Lirong Nie, Xueting Feng, Hang Song, Zicheng Li, Shun Yao
For the first time, a new magnetic separation strategy for the separation of alkaloids from Coptis chinensis was developed in this study.
