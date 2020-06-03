mercoledì, Giugno 3, 2020
A NEW HALF-CONDENSED SCHIFF BASE PLATFORM: STRUCTURES, SENSING OF ZN2+ AND H2PO4- IONS IN AQUEOUS MEDIUM

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 03 giugno 2020

Dalton Trans., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0DT01594F, Paper
Pabitra Chattopadhyay, Sujaya Chakraborty, Somenath Lohar, Koushik Dhara, Raktim Ghosh, Somasri Dam, Ennio Zangrando
A newly designed and synthesized half condensed organic moiety 2-hydroxy-5-methyl-3-[(2-phenylamino-phenylimino)-methyl]-benzaldehyde (HL′) and the Zn2L4 complex sequentially detects the Zn2+ and H2PO4− ions as low as 1.13 nM and1.23 M respectively….
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/DT/~3/S1cNEVqa2iE/D0DT01594F

