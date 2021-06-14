(AGENPARL) – GARCHING (GERMANY), lun 14 giugno 2021 First Author: Schellenberger, Gerrit

Instruments: ALMA_Band_6

ProgramIDs: 2016.1.00533.S, 2016.2.00134.S

BibCode: 2021ApJ…906…16S

The fate of cooling gas in the centers of galaxy clusters and groups is still not well understood, as is also the case for the complex process of triggering active galactic nucleus (AGN) outbursts in their central dominant galaxies and the consequent reheating of the gas by the AGN jets. With the largest known reservoir of cold molecular gas of any group-dominant galaxy and three epochs of AGN activity visible as cavities in its hot gas, NGC 5044 is an ideal system in which to study the cooling/AGN feedback cycle at the group scale. We present VLBA observations of NGC 5044 to ascertain the current state of the central AGN. We find a compact core and two small jets aligned almost in the plane of the sky and in the orthogonal direction to the location of cavities. We construct the radio/submillimeter spectral energy distribution over more than 3 orders of magnitude. We find that below 5 GHz, the spectrum is best fit by a self-absorbed continuous injection model representing emission coming from the jets, while the higher frequencies show clear signs of an advection-dominated accretion flow. We derive a black hole mass and accretion rate consistent with independent measurements. We conclude that the age of the jets is much younger than the innermost cavities, marking the start of a new feedback cycle.



