PUBLIC SCHEDULE – MAY 18, 2020

AMERICAN JOURNALISTS BASED IN HONG KONG

FASE 2: SISTO (FI), POLICLINICO BARI IN CONFLITTO INTERESSI

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH AFGHAN PRESIDENT ASHRAF GHANI AND DR. ABDULLAH ABDULLAH

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH MATTHEW BOYLE OF BREITBART NEWS NETWORK AND…

A NEW DIRAC NODAL-RING SEMIMETAL MADE OF 3D CROSS-LINKED GRAPHENE NETWORKS FOR LITHIUM ION BATTERY ANODE MATERIALS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 18 maggio 2020

A novel lithium ion battery (LIB) anode material with high capacity is found, which is made of cross-linked graphene sheets. The new material, named as bco-C20, has a 3D honeycomb structure composed by unit cells of 20 atoms, and exhibits a body-centered orthorhombic crystal feature. The thermal, dynamic, and mechanical stabilities of such a material are well evaluated by the molecular dynamics simulation, phonon dispersion, and Born-Huang criteria. As a promising semimetal, bco-C20 possesses a unique electronic band structure with cross-linked Dirac nodal-rings. The Fermi velocities are from 8.25×105 m/s to 10.45×105 m/s, indicating a good electronic transport property. Comparing with most of 3D carbon materials demonstrates that bco-C20 also has a good material property of high strength and fracture toughness, much close to those of graphene. Furthermore, a negative Poisson’s ratio up to -0.25 is much helpful for the new material to bear a compressive load. Most importantly, as a promising anode material in LIBs, bco-C20 has a high theoretical capacity of 893mA h/g, low diffusion barrier of 0.02~0.12eV, average open-circuit voltage of 0.41V, and negligible volume change of 3.7%. Some related properties of lithiated bco-C20 are also evaluated and discussed. This study should be helpful for expanding 3D carbon materials with extraordinary properties as well as their promising applications in advanced energy fields.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/dDrFI4EFdzA/D0NR01674H

