A NEW DIRAC NODAL-RING SEMIMETAL MADE OF 3D CROSS-LINKED GRAPHENE NETWORKS FOR LITHIUM ION BATTERY ANODE MATERIALS

A novel lithium ion battery (LIB) anode material with high capacity is found, which is made of cross-linked graphene sheets. The new material, named as bco-C20, has a 3D honeycomb structure composed by unit cells of 20 atoms, and exhibits a body-centered orthorhombic crystal feature. The thermal, dynamic, and mechanical stabilities of such a material are well evaluated by the molecular dynamics simulation, phonon dispersion, and Born-Huang criteria. As a promising semimetal, bco-C20 possesses a unique electronic band structure with cross-linked Dirac nodal-rings. The Fermi velocities are from 8.25×10 5 m/s to 10.45×10 5 m/s, indicating a good electronic transport property. Comparing with most of 3D carbon materials demonstrates that bco-C20 also has a good material property of high strength and fracture toughness, much close to those of graphene. Furthermore, a negative Poisson’s ratio up to -0.25 is much helpful for the new material to bear a compressive load. Most importantly, as a promising anode material in LIBs, bco-C20 has a high theoretical capacity of 893mA h/g, low diffusion barrier of 0.02~0.12eV, average open-circuit voltage of 0.41V, and negligible volume change of 3.7%. Some related properties of lithiated bco-C20 are also evaluated and discussed. This study should be helpful for expanding 3D carbon materials with extraordinary properties as well as their promising applications in advanced energy fields.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/dDrFI4EFdzA/D0NR01674H