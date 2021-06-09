(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mer 09 giugno 2021 (Kumamoto University) A joint research project based in Kumamoto University, Japan has developed a new, highly sensitive analytical method that can detect degraded β-lactam antibacterial agents used in the treatment of bacterial infections. With this method, researchers found that reactive sulfur species produced by bacteria degrade and inactivate β-lactam antibiotics.

