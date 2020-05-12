A NEW CHEMILUMINESCENCE METHOD FOR THE DETERMINATION OF 8-HYDROXYGUANINE BASED ON L-HISTIDINE BOUND NICKEL NANOPARTICLES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 12 maggio 2020

Chem. Commun., 2020, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0CC01746A, Communication

Xi-Luan Yan, Meng-Meng Jiang, Ying Hu, Le Wu, Kun Zhao, Xin-Xin Xue, Xiang-Juan Zheng

A new chemiluminescence aptasensor is constructed based on the synergistic interaction of Ni NPs@ L -histidine@aptamer@MBs, which shows great potential for sensitive and efficient assay of 8-hydroxyguanine in the real urine samples of cancer patients.

