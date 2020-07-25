A NEW CHAPTER OPENS WITH ROSEWOOD LIBRARY

(AGENPARL) – QUEENSLAND (AUSTRALIA), sab 25 luglio 2020

The doors have swung open on the new Rosewood Library, made possible with almost $2.7 million from the Palaszczuk Government’s 2017-19 Local Government Grants and Subsidies Program.

The library features a council customer service centre, bookable meeting rooms, interactive learning experiences, a children’s reading corner and modern library facilities.

In officially opening the Rosewood Library, Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said it would play an important role in helping develop young minds.

“The Rosewood Library has been years in the making and it will serve to connect, educate, entertain and inspire the community here for generations to come,” Mr Hinchliffe said.

“I am a firm believer that learning and knowledge provide the key to a better world and it is through facilities such as this that young minds will be opened up to different ideas and a greater understanding of how a better future can be achieved.

“While I am proud that the Queensland Government contributed almost $2.7 million to help make the library a reality, the benefits of enriching young minds with knowledge to inspire greater imagination and ideas is, quite simply, priceless.”

Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden said the library had already made a positive impact on the community.

“While the Rosewood Library may well play an important role in developing the minds of the future, it has played an important role for the community during construction with more than 13 jobs created or supported here,” Mr Madden said.

“I expect this facility will attract people from far and wide which will also give Rosewood an important economic boost.”

Opening the Rosewood Library with Mr Hinchliffe, Ipswich City Mayor Teresa Harding thanked the Queensland Government for its support.

“Rosewood Library will be a vital new asset for the entire Ipswich community as a place to connect, learn, exchange ideas and be inspired,” Mayor Harding said.

“It will also provide the Rosewood and surrounding communities with a convenient new Council customer service centre, allowing residents and ratepayers to lodge enquiries, pay bills and engage with council officers who will have the same training as call centre staff.

“This community asset is a wonderful example of what we can achieve when our two levels of government work together and I very much welcome future joint-funded projects like this one.”

The Local Government Grants and Subsidies Program is designed to provide funding assistance to support Local Governments to deliver priority infrastructure and essential services that meet the identified needs of their communities.

