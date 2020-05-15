A NEW APPLICATION OF KRAFFT POINT CONCEPT: AN ULTRAVIOLET-SHIELDED SURFACTANT SWITCHABLE WINDOW

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 15 maggio 2020
Chem. Commun., 2020, 56,5315-5318
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC01727B, Communication
Yihan Liu, Yiyi Guo, Zhuo Zhang, Zhaohui Huang, Ping Qi, Jiwei Cui, Aixin Song, Jingcheng Hao
We report thermo-responsive gels of polyacrylamide (PAAm) with ionic surfactants in mixed water and ethylene glycol (W–EG) solvents as smart windows to solubilize ultraviolet absorbents for UV shielding materials.
