(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), gio 13 agosto 2020 (Microbiology Society) Researchers have developed a new test that can diagnose COVID-19 in just 20 minutes. The findings, published in the Journal of Medical Microbiology, show the rapid molecular test called N1-STOP-LAMP, is 100% accurate in diagnosing samples containing SARS-CoV-2 at high loads.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-08/ms-an2081320.php