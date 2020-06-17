mercoledì, Giugno 17, 2020
A NEAR-INFRARED FLUOROGENIC DIMER ENABLES BACKGROUND-FREE IMAGING OF ENDOGENOUS GPCRS IN LIVING MICE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 17 giugno 2020

Chem. Sci., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0SC01018A, Edge Article
Open Access Open Access
Lucie Esteoulle, François Daubeuf, Mayeul Collot, Stéphanie Riché, Thierry Durroux, David Brasse, Patrice Marchand, Iuliia A. Karpenko, Andrey S. Klymchenko, Dominique Bonnet
A near-infrared emitting fluorogenic dimer with environment-sensitive folding and exceptional brightness enables background-free and target-specific imaging of the naturally expressed oxytocin GPCR in living mice.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SC/~3/PqZL-veHm1Y/D0SC01018A

