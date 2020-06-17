A NEAR-INFRARED FLUOROGENIC DIMER ENABLES BACKGROUND-FREE IMAGING OF ENDOGENOUS GPCRS IN LIVING MICE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 17 giugno 2020
Chem. Sci., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0SC01018A, Edge Article
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Lucie Esteoulle, François Daubeuf, Mayeul Collot, Stéphanie Riché, Thierry Durroux, David Brasse, Patrice Marchand, Iuliia A. Karpenko, Andrey S. Klymchenko, Dominique Bonnet
A near-infrared emitting fluorogenic dimer with environment-sensitive folding and exceptional brightness enables background-free and target-specific imaging of the naturally expressed oxytocin GPCR in living mice.
