giovedì, Marzo 4, 2021
Agenparl

A NEAR-INFRARED EMITTING MOF: CONTROLLED ENCAPSULATION OF A FLUORESCEIN SENSITIZER AT THE TIME OF CRYSTAL GROWTH

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 04 marzo 2021

Chem. Commun., 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC08234A, Communication
Guillaume Collet, Antonio Hrvat, Svetlana V. Eliseeva, Céline Besnard, Anton Kovalenko, Stéphane Petoud
Pore-entrapped fluorescein molecules act as antenna to sensitize the NIR emission of Yb3+ cations of the MOF structure.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/NHNw66w49iE/D0CC08234A

A NEAR-INFRARED EMITTING MOF: CONTROLLED ENCAPSULATION OF A FLUORESCEIN SENSITIZER AT THE TIME OF CRYSTAL GROWTH

