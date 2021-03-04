A NEAR-INFRARED EMITTING MOF: CONTROLLED ENCAPSULATION OF A FLUORESCEIN SENSITIZER AT THE TIME OF CRYSTAL GROWTH

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 04 marzo 2021
Chem. Commun., 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC08234A, Communication
Guillaume Collet, Antonio Hrvat, Svetlana V. Eliseeva, Céline Besnard, Anton Kovalenko, Stéphane Petoud
Pore-entrapped fluorescein molecules act as antenna to sensitize the NIR emission of Yb3+ cations of the MOF structure.
