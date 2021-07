(AGENPARL) – gio 15 luglio 2021 You are subscribed to NLS Music Notes Blog from the Library of Congress.

Have you ever wondered what music sounds like in Zimbabwe, Colombia, or Hawaii? Well, prepare your ears for a global journey of sonic discovery! This week the NLS Music Section is taking you around the world in sound. In today’s blog post, we want to share some of the incredible musical voyages that await you in our collection of Music Appreciation talking books.

