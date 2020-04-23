A MOLTEN-SALT PROTECTED PYROLYSIS APPROACH FOR FABRICATING A TERNARY NICKEL–COBALT–IRON OXIDE NANOMESH CATALYST WITH PROMOTED OXYGEN-EVOLVING PERFORMANCE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 23 aprile 2020
Chem. Commun., 2020, 56,4579-4582
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC01613F, Communication
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC01613F, Communication
Junfeng Xie, Yanqing Guo, Shanshan Lou, Zimeng Wei, Pin Hao, Fengcai Lei, Bo Tang
A NiCoFe oxide nanomesh with two-dimensional morphology, quasi-single-crystalline feature and remarkable OER performance was fabricated via a molten-salt protected pyrolysis approach.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
A NiCoFe oxide nanomesh with two-dimensional morphology, quasi-single-crystalline feature and remarkable OER performance was fabricated via a molten-salt protected pyrolysis approach.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/Qcv8I4aNEak/D0CC01613F