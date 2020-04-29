mercoledì, Aprile 29, 2020
A MOLECULAR PRESSURE COOKER TENDERIZES TOUGH PIECES OF PROTEIN AND HELPS TO BITE OFF

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mer 29 aprile 2020 (National Institutes of Natural Sciences) Researchers have succeeded in promoting the amide bond cleavage by twisting the amide bond with enclosing and pressurizing amide molecules, analogs of small pieces of proteins, inside a hollow, self-assembled molecular cage, which has been developed by the researchers for many years. The rate of bond cleavage can be accelerated without chemical modifications. This result will lead to developing novel artificial enzymes and prodrug activators.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-04/nion-amp042720.php

