A MILDER HAIR DYE BASED ON SYNTHETIC MELANIN

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), gio 30 aprile 2020 (American Chemical Society) With the coronavirus pandemic temporarily shuttering hair salons, many clients are appreciating, and missing, the ability of hair dye to cover up grays or touch up roots. However, frequent coloring, whether done at a salon or at home, can damage hair and might pose health risks from potentially cancer-causing dye components. Now, researchers reporting in ACS Central Science have developed a process to dye hair with synthetic melanin under milder conditions than traditional hair dyes.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-04/acs-amh042420.php