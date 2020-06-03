giovedì, Giugno 4, 2020
A MILD HEAT-INDUCIBLE SEQUENTIALLY-RELEASED LIPOSOMAL COMPLEX REMODELS TUMOR MICROENVIRONMENT AND REINFORCES ANTI-BREAST CANCER THERAPY

Increasing evidences indicate that tumor microenvironment (TME) imposes various obstacles in response to chemotherapies. Sodium tanshinone IIA sulfonate (STS) has a validated ability to repair the unfavorable TME, providing a suitable environment for celastrol-based chemotherapy. However, remodeling TME remains enormous challenges for STS due to the difficulty in controlled release at tumor sites. Gold nanorods (GNR) capable of converting the near-infrared (NIR) light into heat offer a promising trigger approach to regulate the local drug release. Here, we fabricate a gold nanorod-anchored thermo-sensitive liposomal complex co-loaded with STS and celastrol (G-T/C-L), which can sequentially release STS and celastrol upon NIR irradiation at 808 nm. When G-T/C-L reaches the sites, NIR illumination produces mild heat (~43°C) and thereby triggers a rapid release of STS in the initial stage, decreasing the level of tumoral blood vessels, collagen, cancer-associated fibroblasts, and Th2 type cytokines. In the subsequent stage, celastrol was unloaded to exert anticancer effect under an activated TME. In proof-of-concept studies, treatment of G-T/C-L with NIR illumination shows a significant improvement in anticancer efficacy both in vitro and in vivo but without conventional photothermal therapy-associated side effects. This study proposes photothermal-triggered technology to realize controlled drug release, enriching the application with combinational STS and celastrol in anti-breast cancer therapy.

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/BM/D0BM00498G

