A METAL-, OXIDANT-, AND FLUOROUS SOLVENT-FREE SYNTHESIS OF α-INDOLYLKETONES ENABLED BY UMPOLUNG STRATEGY

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 27 luglio 2020
Chem. Commun., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC04795C, Communication
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC04795C, Communication
Takumi Abe, Seiya Hirao, Toshiki Yamashiro
Enamines undergo α-indolization with ammonium salts in the presence of Et3N to form α-indolylketones. This is the first example of transition metal-, oxidant-, and fluorous solvents-free α-indolization of ketones. Key…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Enamines undergo α-indolization with ammonium salts in the presence of Et3N to form α-indolylketones. This is the first example of transition metal-, oxidant-, and fluorous solvents-free α-indolization of ketones. Key…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/IA7bNt7NdiM/D0CC04795C