A METAL-, OXIDANT-, AND FLUOROUS SOLVENT-FREE SYNTHESIS OF α-INDOLYLKETONES ENABLED BY UMPOLUNG STRATEGY

Chem. Commun., 2020, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0CC04795C, Communication

Takumi Abe, Seiya Hirao, Toshiki Yamashiro

Enamines undergo α-indolization with ammonium salts in the presence of Et 3 N to form α-indolylketones. This is the first example of transition metal-, oxidant-, and fluorous solvents-free α-indolization of ketones. Key…

